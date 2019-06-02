Man dies after shooting on East 16th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died at a hospital early Sunday morning after Jacksonville police say he was shot on East 16th Street near Market Street.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area at 1:50 a.m. but the victim had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene and were looking for witnesses at the shooting scene and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle at the hospital.

Police don't have a motive for the shooting or know who fired the shots.

Anyone with information that could help lead police to the gunman is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS, where they can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.



