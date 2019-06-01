Man shot, killed overnight on Jacksonville's Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man shot several times early Saturday morning outside an apartment complex on Franklin Street has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A witness called police about 4 a.m. Officers and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue found the man had been shot several times. He was taken to UF Health Jacksonville but later died.

Homicide detectives said the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery in the parking lot, but were still investigating exactly what happened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

