Man loses 3 pets in overnight house fire

ATLANTIC BEACH. Fla. - A homeowner who lost three pets in an overnight fire is crediting his dog for saving his life.

Firefighters were called to Cypress Landing Drive in Atlantic Beach where flames broke out just before 1 a.m.

Homeowner Sean Kearney said everyone was able to make it out safely, thanks to his dog. "I was woken by my dog barking -- just barking louder than usual, so I knew something was up."

He said he got up and looked out his bedroom window to see flames coming out the back of his home. He and his roommate rushed out of the house.

Tragically, he said he lost two dogs and a cat. "She must not have been able to see in the way of all the smoke," Sean said.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

