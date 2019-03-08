Man says he's out $2K after wedding videographer stands him up

After several Jacksonville-area brides and grooms paid a wedding videographer thousands of dollars, but weren’t receiving the wedding videos, hearing back from the videographer or getting their money back, at least three of those brides who were in touch with News4Jax have now received their raw footage from Kevin Remington.

Still, News4Jax continues to uncover there are others left high and dry, needing help to get relief. They include Alan Paraso, a bridegroom who said Remington -- who was with CollabCreation, which is now shut down -- stood him and his bride up the morning of the wedding. Paraso said he still hasn’t gotten his money back.

RELATED: Months later, bride still without wedding video, she says

Paraso recounted the day he and his wife, Rose, will never forget.

"We had it at the Treasury (on the Plaza) in St. Augustine," Paraso said. "It was beautiful -- most amazing wedding we could’ve ever asked for."

But one thing was missing.

"It is definitely a large thing that caught us off guard," Paraso said. "Our videographer actually never showed up."

He said Remington canceled the morning of the wedding through an email.

"Bridezilla, groomzilla, maybe," Paraso said. "Of course, we were trying to keep our cool because it is the day of the wedding. There’s a lot of moving parts going on."

It’s been nearly two months since the wedding and the couple are trying to move forward, but Paraso said he still hasn't gotten more than $2,000 back from Remington.

Remington told News4Jax via text last week that he refunded Paraso on Jan. 16. Paraso said that's not true.

"I have checked all of my bank accounts, double-check(ed) to make sure I wasn’t missing anything," Paraso said. "There’s nothing there. All of my transaction history is around that time. He said he gave me the refund. It’s not there."

News4Jax asked for proof of refund and Remington’s response was, “I am not sending you bank info. If Alan needs his refund he needs to contact me. I’ll gladly share with him. Not with a news reporter on a witch hunt.”

Paraso finally received a text from Remington last week, after weeks of silence.

"He never was really responsive until you came along and started to do a report on this," Paraso said.

The text from Remington to Paraso said he had to talk to customer support for Square, a payment app used by many small-business owners, and would get this resolved ASAP. But Paraso said he hasn't heard another word or seen a refund, despite more follow-up texts, calls and emails to Remington.

Paraso said he’s without a wedding video and his money, but is thankful for friends who were able to capture memories on their cellphones.

Attorney Gene Nichols, who is not affiliated with this case, offered advice for any brides and grooms out there still in a similar position: Contact the State Attorney’s Office and ask the state to prosecute him for schemes to defraud or theft. He could potentially face jail time and a requirement to pay each victim back restitution.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.