Man possibly saved by Apple Watch feature

NORWAY - Norwegian emergency authorities found a 67-year-old man "bloody and unconscious" on his bathroom floor. They were able to find him because of his Apple Watch's fall detection feature.

When Apple Watch wearers fall, the device checks to ask if they are fine. If the user does not respond within a minute, the feature automatically calls emergency services and shares the user's location with them. The fall detection is immediately enabled for users who are over 65-years-old.

The man suffered three fractures on his face, but his daughter thinks it would have been a lot worse if not for the Apple Watch.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.