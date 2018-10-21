Man shot, killed at Mandarin apartment, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the Avesta Mandarin apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors in the complex on Hartley Road, just off San Jose Boulevard, called police at 3:20 a.m. saying they heard gunshots. When officers arrived they found a man between 20 and 40 years old had been shot between buildings 10 and 11.

Homicide Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said the victim was shot several times in his upper body. The Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are now looking for witnesses and trying to find out if any of the people who called 911 saw the shooting. Investigators are also trying to see if the cameras on the nearby Ramada Inn captured the shooting.

