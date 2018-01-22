Can you help Jacksonville police identify this murder suspect?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police released surveillance video Monday that they say shows a suspect in the shooting death of a man outside a Jacksonville food store earlier this month.

They are hoping the public can help them identify the shooter (Watch the video below).

Police said Larry Odel Williams, 30, was shot near 16th Street and Myrtle Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

Officers said he was leaving the Ethio Discount Food Store food and was walking to his car when a gunman approached and started shooting.

The gunman ran away on foot, authorities said.

In the video released Monday, a person can be seen running into frame, appearing to pull a red piece of clothing, possibly a bandana, over his face and wearing it around his neck before the shooting, police said.

The same person then runs through the frame again seconds later.

Anyone who can identify or knows the location of the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

