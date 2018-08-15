Man shot, killed at Arlington motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot and killed at the Kings Inn motel off Arlington Expressway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called around midnight Wednesday to the motel where they found a man shot in the back of the complex.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

JSO did not provide any suspect information, but if you know anything you are asked to call Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS

