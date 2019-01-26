Man shot, killed inside U-Haul on Westside, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot and killed while he sat in a U-Haul vehicle on the Westside early Saturday morning according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Just before 3 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Susie Street, just off 103rd Street. When officers got there they found a white rental van had crashed into the chain link fence of a home. Police found the driver inside the van with at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the man was shot, then drove15 to 20 feet before crashing into the fence. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Police believe he was the only one inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Officers are not sure if the man lives in the neighborhood.

No suspect description was given. But police are speaking with neighbors.

