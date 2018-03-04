Man shot, killed on New Town front porch

A man in his 30s was shot to death Sunday on a porch in the New Town neighborhood, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot to death while sitting on his front porch Sunday in the city’s New Town neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers said a man in his 30s was reportedly shot on 2nd Street West about 5:30 a.m. The man was found unresponsive on the front porch, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers at the scene said their Shot Spotter technology was utilized in the shooting.

According to News4Jax records, Shot Spotter has been used to confirm gunshots or give police an early warning of gunfire in at least five deadly shootings in 2018.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

