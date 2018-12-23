Man shot multiple times, dies, Jacksonville police say

A man was shot dead in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 9:16 p.m. police found a man in his 20s shot multiple times on Sophia Street. When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, it pronounced the man dead.

Police are working to determine the identity of the man. Investigators are interviewing witnesses.

If you have any information you ask to contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

