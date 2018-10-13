Man shot multiple times, killed in Northwest Jacksonville, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A young man was shot and killed on the Northwest side of town early Saturday morning according to the Jacksonville Sherif's Office.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a home on Gullege Drive in reference to a man being shot. When they arrived they found the victim, who's name has not been released, beside a stone wall in front of a house.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and had been shot multiple times. Police say the victim was approximately 23 years old.

According to News4Jax calculations this is Jacksonville's 100th homicide of the year.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson went to the scene of the shooting death along with investigators from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

