Police ID 18-year-old shot, killed in Northwest Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a Northwest Jacksonville home.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Tavarius Jenkins was shot at least once inside a home on Gullege Drive, just off of Sibbald Road. He was taken to UF Health, where he died.

The young man's grandmother told News4Jax he was a student at First Coast High School.

His death is being investigated as a murder, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

