Man shot while pumping gas at Arlington gas station, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot while pumping gas at an Arlington gas station early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The victim says he was pumping gas at the Mobile gas station on Arlington Road North at 2:29 a.m. The victim told police a man asked him for a lighter before shooting him. It is unclear what else lead up to the shooting. The man was shot in the abdomen but is expected to be OK.

The victim gave police a description of the shooter before being taken to a local hospital. He says the man had a thin build with an afro. He was wearing a black shirt and a black Adidas jacket and blue jeans with orange shorts underneath.

The suspect fled in a silver sedan, with a garbage bag covering a window. The car was being driven by an unknown person.

Three witnesses are cooperating with investigators. There were are surveillance cameras at the gas station, but they did not capture the shooting.

If you know any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

