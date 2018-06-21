Blind Rabbit employee's killer sentenced to life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who admitted he pulled the trigger in the summer 2015 shooting death of a Riverside restaurant worker during a robbery was sentenced Thursday afternoon to life in prison without parole.

Erron Coleman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery in the slaying of 20-year-old Daniel Rowe, who was killed while taking out the garbage on July 22, 2015, in an alley behind the Blind Rabbit on King Street.

Coleman, 27, had faced a minimum of 35 years in prison, but the judge said there was no other option than a life sentence.

Rowe's family members embraced, crying, after Judge Mark Borello handed down the sentenced.

During the hearing, before learning his fate, Coleman apologized for the murder.

"I admit that I did murder Daniel Rowe, with the gun in my hand," he said. "I don't want to try to make no excuse. It happened and I'm very, very, very sorry that it happened like that."

The defense witnesses who testified at the sentencing hearing included Coleman's fiancee, his brother and family friend Gloria King, who described him as "non-violent" and "not dangerous."

Coleman's brother described him as a church-going, religious, caring man.

"I know who my brother is and I know he is not capable of hurting anyone," he said.

Coleman pleaded guilty in July 2017 after two years of denying his role in the murder.

In addition to admitting he pulled the trigger, Coleman also named a second man, later identified as Devonte Hanford, who helped plan the robbery.

Coleman admitted they targeted Rowe as he came out of the back door of the restaurant. He said Rowe did everything he and Hanford asked, and that when they heard someone coming out of the restaurant, he panicked and shot Rowe in the head.

Coleman admitting he stole Rowe's wallet and fled to his grandmother's house, who lived close enough to the Riverside restaurant that Coleman could hear the police sirens.

Investigators said Coleman fired the fatal bullet, but because Hanford was involved in the felony robbery with Coleman, he was also charged with murder, per Florida law.

Earlier this month, Hanford, 23, admitted to his role in the Rowe's killing and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery. He was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on each charge.

Daniel Rowe’s family members embrace, cry after hearing killer Erron Coleman sentenced to life in prison without parole. This is what they wanted. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/4ThGA7pRft — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) June 21, 2018

