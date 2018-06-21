Man who shared Jacksonville home where woman found dead arrested in Delaware

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man who lives at a home where a 55-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday morning was arrested that same day in Delaware after police said he led them on a multi-state, high-speed chase in a stolen Mercedes.

Marcus Heath, 26, is being held as an out-of-state fugitive, Delaware authorities said.

Heath's address, 2199 Mossbrook Ct. in Jacksonville, is the same as the Westside home where Voncile Heath was found dead, lying in a pool of blood on Tuesday morning. Police said she had visible injuries, but it's unclear what caused them or how long she had been dead.

Police said they are investigating Voncile Heath's death as a murder, but they have not indicated if Marcus Heath is connected to the crime.

Records show Marcus Heath and Voncile Heath are related, but their relationship is unclear. In a Facebook post News4Jax found, Marcus Heath calls Voncile Heath his mother.

The chase

According to Delaware State Police, Marcus Heath was spotted on I-95 in Maryland about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in a stolen, silver 2006 Mercedes-Benz with Florida tags.

Heath refused to stop for the Maryland trooper trying to pull him over and continued to travel I-95 northbound at a high rate of speed, police said. The vehicle continued into Delaware, where it was last seen on I-95 northbound.

A couple of hours later, someone called 911 to report an empty silver Mercedes-Benz they did not recognize was parked in their driveway.

Officers searched the area of the home and found Heath about 6:30 p.m., police said. He tried to run but was caught after a short foot chase, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Voncile Heath's murder is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

