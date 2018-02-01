Middleburg man faces charge in Charlottesville beating

Tyler Davis is accused in the Aug. 12, 2017, beating of Deandre Harris in Charlottesville, Virginia

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A Middleburg man is in the Clay County Jail awaiting transfer to Charlottesville, Virginia, to face charges in the August beating of a black man.

Tyler Davis, 49, was arrested last Wednesday on a Virginia warrant charging him with malicious wounding in the beating of Deandre Harris, which took place during the white supremacist rally that turned violent.

Harris was beaten by six men in an attack in a parking garage next to the police headquarters during the Unite the Right rally. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed in a separate incident when a car plowed into a group of counter-protestors.

Harris, 20, was later accused or injuring a white supremacist the sam day that he was beaten, He turned himself in on a charge of unlawful wounding and was released on bond, the Charlottesville Police Department said.

