Florida National Guard leader resigns amid sexual misconduct investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida National Guard's No. 2 commander, who was based at the Guard's headquarters in St. Augustine, has resigned amid a sexual misconduct investigation, according to various news outlets.

Citing a spokeswoman for the National Guard, the Tampa Bay Times wrote that Brig. Gen. Mike Canzoneri on Tuesday decided the issue was "a distraction" for the soldiers he led. An investigation by the Army inspector general is underway.

According to the Military Times, Canzoneri, 56, maintained his innocence in a statement. He is a 37-year veteran and will be on administrative leave until May 31, when he will enter the retired reserve.

The Guard said none of the accusations against Canzoneri have been substantiated.

In March, the Tampa Bay Times reported that a civilian contractor accused Canzoneri of rubbing her shoulder inappropriately during a conference. The contractor also said Canzoneri made sexual gestures to a bartender and ended a two-year affair he had with a female soldier. The contractor claimed that soldier was transferred after she refused to have sex with his friends.

Canzoneri's decision to step down comes about one month after News4Jax reported that the Florida National Guard appointed Maj. Gen. James Eifert, who took over command from Maj. Gen. Michael Calhoun. Calhoun retired after more than 36 years of military service amid the investigation.

Eifert took command as the Guard was already actively investigating allegations of sexual misconduct within the ranks that go back a decade. Those allegations were first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

In announcing Eifert as his appointee, Gov. Ron DeSantis in April said if the allegations reported by the Tampa Bay Times are factual, Eifert is "the guy that's going to clean it up."

