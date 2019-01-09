Jacksonville Navy captain charged with hindering death probe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former commander of the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay now stationed at NAS Jacksonville has been charged with obstructing justice and other offenses related to the 2015 death of a civilian who worked at the Cuban base.

Navy Capt. John Nettleton also has been charged with concealing material facts related to Christopher Tur's death. Tur, 42, was found dead in the waters off the base on January 10, a day after he had been reported missing by his wife Lara, also a civilian employee at the base.

A federal indictment said Nettleton, 53, hid the fact that he was having an affair with Lara Tur and that the men had a fight the night of Tur's disappearance. Nettleton was relieved of his command at the Cuban base after Tur’s body was found.

Nettleton commanded the Navy base but not the detention center where accused terrorists are held.

Since Nettleton was relieved of his duties by Rear Admiral Mary Jackson, who cited “loss of confidence in command,” he has been on administrative duty at NAS Jacksonville. When the indictment was unsealed Wednesday, Nettleton turned himself in to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which transported him to federal court.

