Minor with rifle detained near Jacksonville middle school

By Destiny McKeiver - Multi-media journalist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A juvenile armed with a rifle was detained Thursday afternoon near a school in Jacksonville's Springfield neighborhood, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office stated that Kirby Smith Middle School was placed on lockdown after police received a tip about a masked person carrying a rifle.

Officers located a minor with a rifle following a search of the area, the agency stated. The minor was then taken into custody.

It's unclear whether the incident will result in any criminal charges.

In a follow-up tweet, the agency praised a citizen who saw something and contacted police.

