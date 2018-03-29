Minor with rifle detained near Jacksonville middle school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A juvenile armed with a rifle was detained Thursday afternoon near a school in Jacksonville's Springfield neighborhood, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office stated that Kirby Smith Middle School was placed on lockdown after police received a tip about a masked person carrying a rifle.

#KirbySmithMiddleSchool was placed on lock-down due to someone calling #JSO reference a person near the school walking around with a rifle and mask on. After an extensive search, a juvenile suspect was located with a rifle and is in police custody. More info will be coming. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 29, 2018

Officers located a minor with a rifle following a search of the area, the agency stated. The minor was then taken into custody.

It's unclear whether the incident will result in any criminal charges.

In a follow-up tweet, the agency praised a citizen who saw something and contacted police.

#KirbySmithMiddleSchool Thank you to the citizen who got involved and called in something suspicious to the police.



Great work to the patrol officers on scene who after the search was over, kept searching, and indeed located the suspect. https://t.co/bGqf0C5GLs — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 29, 2018

