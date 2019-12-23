Severe weather puts a damper on holiday plans nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Severe weather Monday is putting a damper on holiday travel nationwide. Millions are effected by nasty weather just as we enter into one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Drivers in the northern part of the country faced treachery on the roadways. In Virginia, a major interstate was shut down in both directions and for hours after a pileup involving nearly 70 cars. Dozens of people were injured, some critically. State police blamed fog and ice for triggering the chain reaction crash.

Over 45 vehicles have been involved in an accident near MM 238 on I-64. Both sides of the interstate are closed at this... Posted by York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 22, 2019

In the west, officials at Los Angels International Airport are preparing to process 6 million people through the airport during the holiday travel rush. Closer to home, flights are on schedule at Jacksonville International Airport at last check Monday morning. TSA warning to avoid slow downs:

Arrive at the airport early. TSA reccommends arriving 2 hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

Don’t wrap gifts if you are traveling with them.

Place alcohol in checked bags only.

Find more TSA travel guideline here. Analysts said the travel season ends January 5.