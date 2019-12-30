How you can help with Wolfson Children’s Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You have a chance to help a local hospital offer more services and treatment to sick children.

The 11th Annual Wolfson Children’s Challenge will be Jan. 25 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

This year, the proceeds will be used to help convert an existing patient room on the oncology floor of Wolfson Children’s Hospital to an MIBG therapy room. This new room, the first of its kind in Florida, will give Wolfson Children’s the ability to offer the newest upfront treatment for children with neuroblastoma, the most common solid tumor of childhood cancer.

Racers can sign up for the 55K Ultramarathon, 55K relay, 30K individual run or 1-mile fun run. Early bird registration ends Dec. 31. After that, the fees will increase. Registration will then close on Jan. 22.

The entry fee includes a runner’s bib, T-shirt and finisher medal. Finisher medals will be provided to everyone who crosses the finish line.

Every year, the event features 55 children, who share their inspiring stories, along with races for various levels of runners, fundraising opportunities and event-day family activities and entertainment.

To sign up or learn more about the races, go to wolfsonchildrenschallenge.com.