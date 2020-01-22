Volunteers work to calculate the number of homeless people in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Dozens of volunteers canvassed downtown Jacksonville Wednesday morning to survey the homeless population.

Changing Homelessness conducted the annual, nationwide census mandated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Volunteers counted the homeless population in Duval, Clay and Nassau counties. The count surveyed those in shelters and living on the streets.

Groups of volunteers surveyed those experiencing homelessness in several areas including the beaches and downtown Jacksonville.

"I think it gives Jacksonville an idea of how many people we have living on the street and what resources we need to make available," said Kristina Faucett, volunteer.

Despite the cold, volunteers told News4Jax there were still many homeless people sleeping on the streets.

The information collected during the survey gives local agencies insight into the current trends of those experiencing homelessness and how to address the needs.

The Point in Time count goes throughout the day on Wednesday, but time frames will depend on county and location.