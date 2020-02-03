Helping you spot the red flags of phishing scams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Only 5% of people were able to correctly identify all types of online security scams, according to a recent survey from Security.org.

Nearly everyone -- 96% -- knew about phishing -- but just 5% could spot the various ways hackers could access their personal information.

That's because scammers are constantly finding new ways to reach their victims.

The Morning Show wants to help you spot the red flags. Phishing scams will often prey on emotions, using fear -- like a new scam claiming to offer information about the Wuhan coronavirus -- or sympathy -- a new clickbait scam encourages users to click on links about Kobe Bryant.

Don't take the bait. Once you click those links you'll be infected by harmful software.

Some simple steps can help you can avoid ending up on a scammer’s hook. A scam that went out to more than a million Netflix subscribers had some red flags if you looked closely.

Check the email address of the person contacting you. Is it spelled correctly? Were you expecting an email from this person or website? Is the message missing your name or does it use bad grammar or spelling? Does it ask for personal information, a password, or an urgent payment?

If so, you should consider calling the sender directly. Also don’t click on any unexpected attachments or links.

You can protect your computer by using antivirus software and protect your accounts by using multi-factor authentication that requires a code be sent to your phone after you've entered your password correctly.

If you think a scammer already has your information, like your Social Security number, credit card or bank account number, go to IdentityTheft.gov.

There, you will find specific steps based on the information you’ve lost. You can also report phishing emails to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.