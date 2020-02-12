New Winn-Dixie store opens at Gateway Town Center

Jacksonville, Fla. – A new Winn-Dixie officially opened its doors Wednesday morning in the Gateway Town Center with a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting.

The first 500 customers Wednesday will receive a free mystery gift card with a value between $5 and $500. They will also receive a reusable tote bag. In addition, the first 300 customers will receive a rose to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Winn-Dixie opened a new store in Brentwood with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday (WJXT)

Winn-Dixie took over the building after Publix closed its doors late last year, creating a food desert in the Brentwood neighborhood. Winn-Dixie started renovations early this year and updated the indoor and outdoor signage.

The store will offer a new farm-fresh produce department, a deli, grab-and-go meal options, gluten-free and organic options, along with several other enhancements.

During construction, the Winn-Dixie Foundation partnered with Feeding Northeast Florida to hold free, weekly food distributions in the Brentwood neighborhood. Roughly 90,000 meals were distributed to 9,500 Northwest Jacksonville residents, including 3,200 kids in need.

Winn-Dixie gave away reusable bags to customers at its new store Wednesday. (WJXT)

The grocer will hold a community celebration at the store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The celebration will include entertainment, interactive games, cooking demonstrations and children’s activities. Every thirty minutes, there will be a $100 gift card giveaway.