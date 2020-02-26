Florida Health Department forms Incident Management Team in anticipation of Coronavirus spread

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – There are no reported cases of the Coronavirus in Florida but health officials are anticipating the virus’ spread in the sunshine state. State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, said they’ve formed an Incident Management Team to monitor and respond to Coronavirus cases.

“We are working lockstep with the CDC, receiving multiple updates on a daily basis. More than several hundred members of the Department are engaged in this response,” Rivkees said.

Even with the newly formed task force and coordination with the CDC, preparing for a virus outbreak has been difficult for health officials.

According to Rivkees, the CDC issued testing kits that were received at each of our three main laboratories, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Miami, but due to a problem with one of the reagents, the kits have to be re-manufactured and then reissued.

Rivkees and the Florida Department of Health hope to establish its own lab for testing. Overseas, the first U.S. soldier tested positive for coronavirus while stationed in South Korea.

U.S. military bases too, are taking additional measures to protect against the virus. The U.S. Navy sent a reminder to service members and their families who have recently traveled to pay attention to possible respiratory symptoms.