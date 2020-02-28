Interim Clay County superintendent says job of top educator is a calling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New interim Clay County superintendent David Broskie has plans to tackle two big subjects: increasing school security and dealing with the county's growing population.

Broskie was sworn in this week and officially starts Monday, taking over for Addison Davis, who left for a job in Hillsborough County

Broskie, who was Davis' assistant, said his old boss left the county's public education in a good place.

“Clay County is the eighth-ranked district in Florida. We want to continue that positive momentum,” Broskie said.

There are 37,000 students registered in the Clay County public school system. But more are expected. And in the next 10 years, five new schools will have to be added to the county's 42.

"Primarily as a result of the outer beltway being built. It's my understanding they're speeding up the construction of the Shands Bridge to 2022,” Broskie said.

More students can mean more issues, and after the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, Clay County decided to add a school police force. There are about 50 officers on staff.

"You have to look at ways to improve student safety. That comes through not only police force but also increasing 'hardening.' Unfortunately the world we live in, you know, security cameras and fencing and those kinds of things -- they need to occur in our schools,” Broskie said.

After 30 years working as a teacher, coach and administrator, Broskie said he's committed to doing an awesome job, serving Clay County as its top educator.

“When you look at where my career has gone, I consider it a calling to be an interim superintendent,” he said. “It’s more than just a job for me.”