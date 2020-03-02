Beer Run: 7 best beers for recovering after a run

For those who are new to the spectacle that is the annual Gate River Run, you might be surprised when you're handed a beer after crossing the finish line -- or even during the race (got to love those volunteers!)

Experienced runners know beer is actually a good way to re-hydrate because most American beers are mostly water, have a small amount of protein and have a third of their calories from carbohydrates, according to RunnersWorld.com.

And some craft brewers have taken advantage of runners' love for beer by designing “recovery-friendly” ales and lagers that can ease aches.

RunnersWorld said these beers add vitamin-rich fruit or salt to replace lost electrolytes.

According to RunnersWorld, the seven best beers to end a run with are:

Sufferfest Beer Co.'s FKT

Zelus' Race Pace New England Ale

Dogfish Head's SeaQuench Ale

Mispillion River Brewing's War Goose

Goose Island's Soleil

Sam Adams' Raspberry Lemon Gose

Avery Brewing Co.'s Go Play IPA

For more on these beers and why they can benefit you after a run, check out RunnersWorld’s breakdown.