Beer Run: 7 best beers for recovering after a run
For those who are new to the spectacle that is the annual Gate River Run, you might be surprised when you're handed a beer after crossing the finish line -- or even during the race (got to love those volunteers!)
Experienced runners know beer is actually a good way to re-hydrate because most American beers are mostly water, have a small amount of protein and have a third of their calories from carbohydrates, according to RunnersWorld.com.
And some craft brewers have taken advantage of runners' love for beer by designing “recovery-friendly” ales and lagers that can ease aches.
RunnersWorld said these beers add vitamin-rich fruit or salt to replace lost electrolytes.
According to RunnersWorld, the seven best beers to end a run with are:
- Sufferfest Beer Co.'s FKT
- Zelus' Race Pace New England Ale
- Dogfish Head's SeaQuench Ale
- Mispillion River Brewing's War Goose
- Goose Island's Soleil
- Sam Adams' Raspberry Lemon Gose
- Avery Brewing Co.'s Go Play IPA
