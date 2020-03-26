Fun social distancing idea: Neighborhood sets up ‘bear hunt’ for kids

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – A scavenger hunt in one St. Johns County community is giving kids something to search for when they're on a walk or bike ride with their families – while still keeping their distance.

It's a bear hunt.

For the cute and cuddly ones, of course.

The game is inspired by Michael Rosen's 1989 book “Going on a Bear Hunt,” where a family goes on a dangerous mission to find a bear using their imaginations.

In River Town, people have put different bears in their windows so the neighborhood kids can get out of the house, get some fresh air, and go on a bear hunt of their own.

And their parents can find their inner kid, as well.

You can also hunt in your car if you don't want to walk and just need a break from your house for a bit.

Hundreds of neighborhoods are doing the same thing across the country.

To join in the fun online, use #GoingOnABearHunt and post photos of your finds.

If your neighborhood is doing it, or you took your child out on a bear hunt, share a video with us on the News4Jax Facebook page or email it to MorningShow@wjxt.com.