Jigsaw puzzles in short supply amid COVID-19 pandemic

There’s a shortage of jigsaw puzzles just when we need them most.

Of the top 10 items that shoppers searched for on Amazon last Tuesday, nine were antivirus cleaning supplies or personal hygiene products. No. 7 was “puzzles for adults.”

The Wall Street Journal reports jigsaws were on an upswing even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, they are usually ranked between 2,000 and 3,000 among search items.