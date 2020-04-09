Are your kids bored? Jax4Kids has a virtual world to help with that

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jax4Kids has created a unique virtual world of entertainment for local families struggling to find options to entertain their kids as they are socially distancing and staying home.

For years, the website and newsletter have been a resource for local children and their families looking for educational experiences in Northeast Florida, including holiday and summer camps, deals and discounts and other family-based activities.

Now, with the pandemic forcing children to spend more time inside and isolated from others, it is offering more online activities that kids can do from home.

“It’s for parents to help keep kids learning, moving and entertained,” said Alison Peters-Carlson, founder of Jax4Kids. “This new resource includes animal cams, virtual sports and fitness, digital learning resources and an Easter section where families can find online Easter services and virtual Easter Egg Hunts.”

Check it out for yourself. H ere’s a link to its special section dedicated to Jax4Kids’ virtual world: https://www.jax4kids.com/covid-19.