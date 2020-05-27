Mayor of Jacksonville to make an announcement on city pools, summer camps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After being closed several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the official start to summer upon us, Floridians are ready to hit the pool.

Mayor Lenny Curry hinted that might soon be possible. On Twitter, he wrote, “I’ve tasked my team with getting city pools ready..."

Last week, I tasked my team with getting city pools ready and reviewing summer camp protocols. Our kids need summer activities. I’ll have provide details on a way forward tomorrow. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 27, 2020

The mayor said summer protocols are also on the agenda during an announcement planned for today. The time is still to be announced, but keeping families safe as they take a dip in a local pool is at the top of most everyone’s list.

The Centers for Disease Control published guidelines for the activity which states a person should wear a mask until they get into the water. Additional guidelines include the typical 6 feet of separation and covering coughs and sneezes.

But the CDC is pointing out frequently touched surfaces like pool ladders, slides, lounges, and deck chairs should be cleaned regularly. The agency also warned against sharing swim gear and pool equipment like googles and floats.

Even with these guidelines, more or less measures could be in place according to what state and local governments decide.

News4Jax will provide an update when the mayor releases the time of his announcement today.