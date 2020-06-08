Jacksonville opens registration for city’s summer camps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry announced last week that Jacksonville will be opening up city-run summer camps, beginning June 15 and that online registration would open at noon June 5. Curry said the city usually charges $225 for a six-week full-day summer camp program but those will be offered free of charge this summer.

The city will also have half-day, drop-in programs and full-day, drop-in programs available.

“We are taking measures to protect the health and safety of our children,” Curry said, outlining specific guidelines for camps that include limiting the size and encouraging campers to wear masks.

In response to COVID-19 and adherence to state guidelines, all Jacksonville city summer camp sites will practice the following safety strategies:

Camp sizes will be limited to 30 participants, with a waitlist. Group activities will include no more than 10 participants. All counselors will be given masks, hand sanitizer and gloves. Cleaning/disinfecting will be performed daily. Campers will be encouraged to wear cloth masks. Campers will take regular hand-washing breaks. At check-in, participants will be checked for a fever and symptoms. Field trips are canceled, as buses do not offer adequate space for proper social distancing. Swimming activities will be offered only to camp sites where a pool is adjacent or within walking distance to the location. Curriculums will include an education component focused on good health and the importance of social distancing. Larger outdoor locations will be used for lunches and snack breaks.

Here’s a breakdown from the city on what camp types, locations, dates and times will be available. Registration is required for full-day enrichment camps only.

Full-day Summer Camps

The free full-day enrichment camps will provide opportunities for youth to participate in group activities including crafts, games, educational sessions and recreational sports. There will be no field trips, but the Summer Lunch Program will be offered.

Dates: June 15 – July 24

Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Locations: Balis Center Emmett Reed Kennedy HT Jones Cuba Hunter ML Gibbs Legends (based on testing; backup site Simonds Johnson)



Club Rec Camps

The half-day, drop-in programs will provide opportunities for youth to participate in group activities including crafts, games, educational sessions and recreational sports. Registration is not required, and the Summer Lunch Program will be offered.

Dates: June 15 – July 24

Times: Noon – 5 p.m.

Locations: Beachwood CT Brown Dinsmore Johnnie Walker Julian Barrs Mitchell Center Oceanway Westside Windy Hill



Rec ‘N’ Roll Park Program

The full-day, drop-in programs will provide opportunities for youth to participate outdoors in group activities, including games and recreational sports. Registration is not required, and the Summer Lunch Program will be offered at locations with facilities.

Dates: June 15 – Aug. 8

Times: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Locations: Adolph Wurn Bruce Park CT Brown Grunthal Park Kooker Park Johnnie Walker Warrington Woodstock Yancey



·For more information about summer activities, visit the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department’s webpage at JaxParks.com.