Share your questions for State Attorney Melissa Nelson

As Jacksonville’s leaders face calls for police transparency, State Attorney Melissa Nelson is planning to change the way her office handles body camera footage in police shootings.

In a memo this week, Nelson’s office said it plans to review and revise its current practices in hopes of striking a better balance between preserving the integrity of active investigations while upholding the public’s right to transparency. The agency, which oversees prosecutions in Duval, Nassau and Clay counties, said it intends to seek community input before unveiling policy changes.

On Monday, Nelson will appear on The Morning Show to discuss this topic.

