Suffering Zoom fatigue? 5 ways to re-energize online

Videoconferencing platforms including the popular “Zoom” have taken over the corporate world. They have become a way of life for millions of working Americans.

While they’ve allowed co-workers to safely communicate during a pandemic, there can be some downsides to these platforms.

After months of sitting in front of a screen, many employees are getting tired and bored. It’s a phenomenon dubbed “Zoom fatigue.”

“It’s really bad for our mental health to constantly be plugged in,” said A.J. Marsden, a psychologist at Beacon College.

Experts say don’t let up.

First: resist the urge to stay in your pajamas all day. In one study, researchers found that dressing more formally for work led to higher levels of abstract, big-picture thinking.

Also, if you can, schedule 10-minute breaks every hour. If you’re sitting for long periods of time, try standing up every 30 minutes.

To protect your eyes from strain, try the 20-20-20 rule where every 20 minutes, you take 20 seconds to look at something 20 feet away.

Make sure you have a comfortable, ergonomic chair.

Also, improving how you look on zoom may energize you. Experts say to line your camera up to your eye level and invest in a Ring Zoom light. If you look good, you’ll feel better.