‘The Harlem of the South,’ other glimpses of Jacksonville’s past

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As part of Black History Month, News4Jax has shared local stories about the civil rights movement, segregation, black leaders and black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. News4Jax is committed to bringing you stories about our diverse communities beyond February. And Black history is all of our histories -- and only through understanding our past can we build a better future for our community.

On Tuesday, The Morning Show presents special live coverage from the Ritz History Museum in LaVilla. “Our History, Our Future” will give you an inside look at what was once celebrated as “The Harlem of the South.”

We’ll also explore our local ties to the Negro League, where baseball greats such as Hank Aaron came up to bat. You’ll learn more about how the Green Book served as a survival bible for blacks traveling through the segregated south.

We will take a behind-the-scenes of Kingsley Plantation where one woman went from slave to slave owner. Join us for conversations about the role of historically black colleges, equitable education and how black history is being taught in schools today.

We’ll explore the current day revitalization projects in La Villa and discuss what businesses and local governments are doing to push for social justice and equality in our community.

Tune into our special coverage of “Our History, Our Future” starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday on The Morning Show.