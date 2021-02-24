GALLERY: The Ritz Theatre & Museum in LaVilla

‘The Harlem of the South,’ other glimpses of Jacksonville’s past at the Ritz Theatre & Museum in LaVilla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Morning Show presented special live coverage from the Ritz Theatre & Museum in LaVilla called “Our History, Our Future” on Tuesday.

FULL STORY: ‘The Harlem of the South,’ other glimpses of Jacksonville’s past

Teaching Black history

The History Museum at The Ritz in LaVilla is filled with images and stories of African Americans, the struggles they faced and how they thrived against all odds.

But how many of those stories are taught in history books today?

Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene gave us an idea of what’s changed in terms of how we teach Black history in schools and how that’s different from 10 years ago and 50 years ago.

“A lot goes into teaching Black history. Our goal is to move it beyond February,” Greene said. “That Black history is American history. It needs to be integrated into our schools, in grades K-12.”

Ad

You can find more history by visiting the Ritz Theatre & Museum in LaVilla.

#OurHistoryOurFuture | The Morning Show brings you special live coverage “Our History, Our Future” from the Ritz History Museum in LaVilla. Tune in starting at 7a.m. on The Morning Show. Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Tuesday, February 23, 2021