Follow these best practices to prevent sports injury this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we enter the Spring season, more of us are getting outside to garden, play sports, and other outdoor activities.

While it’s good for your health to have some fun in the sun, it increases the chances of injury.

Dr. Kristina DeMatas a family and sports medicine expert from Mayo Clinic joined The Morning Show with tips on how to prevent injuries. DeMatas says the best protection is what you do before being active. That’s to drink plenty of water and do a dynamic warm-up.

Watch the video to learn more. Plus Dr. DeMatas explains why sports drinks aren’t the best option to reach for during or after outdoor activities and the details behind a common misconception that stretching prevents injury.