Are your unused travel vouchers about to expire? How to keep them from going to waste

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Check your travel vouchers.

There are billions of dollars in unused vouchers as travel came to a standstill this past year, and those vouchers will expire.

Whether you don’t feel comfortable traveling yet, or your voucher expired already, that doesn’t necessarily mean that money has gone to waste.

“A voucher does have an expiration date, but if you make some noise -- we found this to be true -- and you talk with the airline, they may be able to bend and extend that voucher,” said Consumer Reports senior editor Donna Rosato.

Rosato said once you check the expiration date on your original voucher, check to see where that airline stands.

American Airlines and United extended their vouchers to March 31, 2022.

Delta extended its deadline to Dec. 31, 2022.

If your voucher has already expired, Rosato recommends still reaching out to the airline by calling, emailing, or through social media.

