How to keep your gym clothes fresh and other everyday laundry hacks

Thursday we’re focusing on getting deodorant stains out of your nice dress clothes and how to get your gym clothes and towels smelling fresh and staying that way.

Do you find you just can’t get the chlorine smell out of your pool towels?

Can't get the chlorine smell out of your pool towels? Try spritzing your towels with vodka to immediately neutralize the odor.

A quick fix can be found in your liquor cabinet. Vodka is a natural deodorizer. Try spritzing your towels with the liquor to immediately neutralize the odor.

If you have more time, borax can help neutralize the chlorine odor.

You can buy a box that costs less than $5 at Target and try adding a half cup before washing your pool towels. It works great.

Now, hot, humid weather added to a good work out can make your gym clothes stinky.

Washing them works at first, but if you find the smell returns after you put them on, Real Simple magazine suggests soaking them in a mix of four parts cold water with one part distilled white vinegar and then washing them.

Real Simple magazine suggests soaking your gym clothes in a mix of four parts cold water with one part distilled white vinegar and then washing them.

To keep the odors from settling in right after your workout, another option is to soak them in cool water and half a cup of baking soda for an hour immediately after your workout.

But what about nicer clothes that you don’t feel comfortable submerging in water?

We asked a local cleaning expert how to get deodorant stains out of armpits of a dress. He said first, dab the area with a wet cloth and some laundry detergent and then try using hydrogen peroxide.

He said spray it on. What’s great about hydrogen peroxide is that it breaks down into water, so it shouldn’t damage the fabric at all as long as you remember not to leave it in the sun.

We asked a local cleaning expert how to get deodorant stains out of armpits of a dress.

Let the hydrogen peroxide sit for about 20 minutes and most of the white from the stone will disappear from both sides of the material.

Hydrogen peroxide can be used on cotton, polyester and washable clothes.

When it comes to silk, you’re best to leave removing sweat stains to the professionals.

But keep in mind that since perspiration is high in salt, you really need to remove it from the fabric as soon as possible so you’ll want to launder that every time you wear silk.

One other thing, if you use baking powder to help with odor, it can pull color from fabrics, so be careful using it with dark clothing.