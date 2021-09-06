Jacksonville Beach hotels say business is good amid pandemic

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Element opened just over two months ago and while General Manager Sonny Bhikha says the pandemic continues to impact day-to-day operations, visitors can now get a calm beach getaway after a hectic year and a half.

“We are trying to create an environment and create an experience for all our guests, that when they come here, they can let go of whatever trouble or whatever is in their head. Focusing on local beers, and wine, they come in a keg from France,” said Bhikha.

It’s not just guests looking for a weekend getaway.

The Element and other nearby hotels also offer extended stays – for families traveling here for treatment at Mayo Clinic.

“Patients come from all over the world and not just the United States. And they stay here for extended times because of whatever procedures or testing they need to do. Our hotel has done very well with Mayo Clinic,” Bhikha added.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville also opened this year.

Bhikha says launching a resort – in the middle of a pandemic – wouldn’t have been possible without the community’s support.

“I can’t say enough about the blessings that we have-- to be where we are today. Our industry is hurting very much in many areas of the whole nation. We’re just blessed to be where we are.”

The pandemic has also set new standards for cleanliness at hotels. You can check ratings before you book, by going to Triple A’s website: https://www.aaa.com/

You can also call ahead to your hotel to find out what precautions they are taking.