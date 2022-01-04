Best deals: Here’s what to buy in January

The holidays are now over so you -- and your bank account -- might want a break from all the shopping. But with New Year’s resolutions still in play, Consumer Reports found deals this month on products that will help you reach your goals.

“There may not be a ton of big sales this month, but you can still find great value on great products. Things like ellipticals and treadmills if you want to start a home gym -- they can run upwards of $4,000 but there are some great options out there that are way, way less,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon. Treadmill deal

The Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill is a Consumer Reports ‘Best Buy’ and is $999 at Horizon Fitness.

Elliptical exerciser deal

Consumer Reports says high-end ellipticals cost upwards of $2,500, but you can get a good machine for less than half that price. The Schwinn 470 Elliptical is $999 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Ad

Fitness tracker deal

“If you’re thinking about buying a fitness tracker to help your New Year’s resolutions, there are plenty of options out there to suit every need and every budget,” said Gordon. “Some have fancy features like heart rate monitors and sleep tracking, where others are much more simple and bare bones and will count your steps and give you just the right amount of data.”

The Garmin Forerunner 35 Fitness Tracker is another Consumer Reports ‘Best Buy’ for $120 at Walmart. This fitness tracker aces most of Consumer Reports’ tests and has a claimed battery life of nine days.

Sound bar deal

If you want to make your TV sound better, sound bars offer a great upgrade. Consumer Reports found the Sonos Beam Sound Bar on sale for $350 (Orig. Price $399) at Best Buy.

Ad

Consumer Reports says Sonos products rarely go on sale, and this is $30 better than the Black Friday sale price.

Consumer Reports’ full list of products that go on sale in January

Here’s the full list of products that Consumer Reports tracks that typically go on deep discount during the month of January:

1. Bathroom Scales

2. Elliptical exercisers

3. Fitness trackers

4. Humidifiers

5. Sheets

6. Smartwatches

7. Sound bars

8. Treadmills

9. Wireless routers

By the way, if you received gift cards for the holidays, Consumer Reports recommends you put them to use before you forget about them, or they expire!