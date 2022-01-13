New apartments, office space, hotels could be coming to site of old courthouse downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another change is in the works for the Old Courthouse site that the city is now calling the “Ford on Bay.” Our news partners at the Jacksonville Daily Record report the city is a step closer to picking what will eventually fill that vacant lot.

There are six total bids for the site with an Atlanta-based developer named Carter, outranking the rest with its $140 million plan.

Carter wants to build a high rise with more than 330 apartments, a 550-space parking garage, two restaurants and 125 open spots for retail.

Renderings of Ford on Bay project (Courtesy of Jax Daily Record)

Carter has also proposed building a tower with severe weather resilience, adding eco-buffers like a tree canopy and green roofs to protect the building.

If the Downtown Investment Authority votes to select the proposal, its staff will enter into negotiations.

The former Duval County Courthouse was imploded nearly three years ago after standing for more than 60 years.

A Downtown Investment Authority committee is scheduled to make a recommendation on which company should be chosen by next week, with a final vote set for next Wednesday.