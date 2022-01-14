Live roaches found inside Jacksonville restaurant

News4JAX reporter Aleesia Hatcher joins us with this week's Restaurant Report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Roaches and flying insects are the reasons one local restaurant was closed last week.

Tacos Bella

Inspectors closed Tacos Bella off of Normandy over its sink not having hot water so workers could not properly wash their hands.

It was forced to close but reopened the next day.

Failing Inspection | Follow-up Inspection

Philip Sushi on Philips Highway

Bugs were to blame for the closure at Philip Sushi.

Live and dead roaches were found on cooking equipment, under the sink, and in other places around the kitchen. The report said one employee even killed and threw away a roach during the inspection.

Small insects were also flying in the kitchen mainly in the open dumpster area.

Philip Sushi reopened two days after an emergency closure.

Failing Inspection | Failing Inspection | Passing Inspection

Delicias Colombianas

Delicias Colombianas off Beach Boulevard was hit with operating without a license.

It reopened 2 days after its closure.

I did reach out to all three restaurants, but no one wanted to comment.