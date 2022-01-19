Ahmaud Arbery trial cost comes out around $1M

We've learned just how much security and preparations for the trial of the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery cost Glynn County taxpayers. News4JAX reporter Ashley Harding shows us that the cost came with a steep price tag.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – News4Jax learned on Monday how much security and preparations for the trial of the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery cost Glynn county taxpayers.

The cost for security during the trial came out to just over a million dollars, and the county is now looking ahead to the federal trial which begins in early February.

Glynn County leaders prioritized keeping everyone safe from the jury selection to the sentencing hearing for Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.

Glynn County commissioners said the grand total for the trial stands at $1,085,406 and it’s broken up in several ways.

Overtime for the sheriff’s office, police department, Fire Rescue, and Emergency Management came out to $388,071 and other expenditures from that same department plus the general fund totaled $697,335.

During the meeting Tuesday night, Commissioner Wayne Neal credited Ahmaud Arbery’s family with their ongoing message of unity.

“I’d like to again thank the, not pass up the opportunity to say to the Arbery family, their message to the community was one of peace,” said Commissioner Neal. “I think that added a great deal to our final outcome.”

The community is gearing up for the federal hate crimes trial against Arbery’s killers. News4jax has learned the federal government will provide security inside the federal courthouse and up to the building’s steps, everything else will be left up to the city of Brunswick.

The city of Brunswick has asked the county for an agreement to cover the cost of security during the federal trial.

The judge has already said lawyers could look for potential jurors in more than 40 Georgia counties with jury selection starting in less than three weeks.