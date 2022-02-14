School districts across Northeast Florida launch safety apps in schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Duval County High school students are back in the classroom after making their way through increased security.

The school district announced it was screening students and checking bags Monday as a precaution because it marks four years since the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

After the Parkland shooting, the state launched an app called “Fortify Florida” where students can anonymously report crimes or threats to Florida schools in minutes.

To report a crime, you first select the school’s name, describe the crime or threat, then have the option to select a photo or video. Lastly, you’ll have the option to put down your contact information or remain anonymous.

While the Clay County school district didn’t put out the same warning as Duval public schools, the sheriff’s office launched a service last week tied into school security. This one is called SaferWatch. It includes ways to report threats and monitor safety at Clay County schools. To report a crime submit a tip click on ‘Tipster’, then choose the location to report the crime in, from there you’d select which category the crime falls in, describe what’s happening in the box above.

There’s also an option to upload a file, video, or record audio. Once the tip is submitted the app alerts the authorities.

Both apps can be downloaded on a smartphone.