Gate River Run supports local charities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Gate River Run kicks off on Saturday! While this race attracts runners from all over the country -- it also helps local charities run closer to their goals.

The North Florida School of Special Education has played an important role in the race for nearly two decades.

Cierra Penson, a North Florida School of Special Education postgraduate student, said she loves participating in the Gate River Run.

“I like coming here because I get to learn more, and I get to try all these different job sites. Like right now, my job site today is the cafe,” Penson said.

The school is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. It teaches and mentors students with intellectual differences from elementary. It also provides services for postgraduate students 22 and older.

“I think it’s good exercise for all of us and that it’s great to go out there and run with the team we have here that’s the champions,” Penson said.

Ad

For nearly 20 years, its students have participated in the annual race.

“We have anywhere from 30 to 40 students going out and we participate with other volunteers to help stuff the runners’ packets,” Ann Atkins, North Florida School of Special Education Director of Transition & Postgraduate Programs, said. “So, we work alongside other groups, we’re back there working. The students get to practice some of their vocational skills, their social skills. We stay and have lunch. Students love walking around the expo at the end and checking out some of the running trends. It’s a lot of fun for our students.”

The race also gives the school funding it needs to teach students the skills and mindset to thrive. That involves functional academic skills, community engagement, and volunteering.

“I think it helped me learn of what my favorite experience is to find a job is. Like I always wanted to work in a restaurant,” Penson said.

Ad

Atkins said the funding from the Gate River Run is essential to students’ lifelong success.

“It gets our students learning what their strengths and weaknesses are. It helps them understand what it’s like to be working in the community. And then it also helps the community kind of understand and see what a valuable asset our students can be.”

As runners lace up their shoes and head to the start line, Penson has these words of encouragement.

“That they have good hope and they tell that bridge who’s the boss.”

The Gate River Run 15K starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday. News4JAX will begin special coverage of this event at 7:30 a.m.

You can watch the race from start to finish, with commentary from our experts, on The Morning Show.