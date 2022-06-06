Women Veterans Recognition Week: City Hall to hold ceremony honoring women in military

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 78th anniversary of D-Day on Monday also falls at the beginning of Women Veterans Recognition Week in Jacksonville, June 4 to June 11. This marks the ninth year of the event in the city.

Women have played vital roles in the military, including during D-Day. They will be honored for their service and contributions to the military throughout this week -- starting at City Hall Monday morning with an opening ceremony and a proclamation being issued.

The Women of the Wall event was held yesterday. Community members came together to honor the lives of seven Jacksonville veterans at the Duval County Veterans Wall -- who paid the ultimate price while serving our country.

Women are heroes – even if they don’t get enough credit, if any at all, for their impact during World War II. They built weapons of war that men fought and killed with, even on D-Day 78 years ago today.

They treated the injured and traumatized. They also pioneered the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, flying in non-combat missions, which freed up men to fight in the war. There are also unfortunate accounts of women being raped by advancing soldiers.

Many say women need to get the recognition they deserve.

The opening ceremony begins at City Hall at 10 a.m. Monday -- kicking off several events and activities throughout the week. Visit forwomenvets.org for more information.

Women Veterans Recognition Week: