Beat the heat! New splash pad coming to Lonnie Miller Park this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are plenty of reasons why people visit Lonnie Miller Park.

Micaiah Simpson told News4JAX he enjoys spending time with his children at the playground.

“Every now and then, it’s just something for us to do,” Simpson said. “Kids have to get out of the house.”

Jerrica Allen said she has been coming to the park since she was little and enjoys taking her children there to play. But she also likes going to the park to relax and get in some of that coveted “me” time.

“It’s a good place to come meditate and use your mind, I come here just to ease my mind,” Allen said. “I come here and read books and I write down business plans and everything.”

Simpson and Allen will soon have another reason.

Construction for a new splash pad is well underway. According to the City of Jacksonville, the pad will be over 50 feet wide.

New splash pad coming to Jacksonville

Sharrie Carter said this will be an advantage for the neighborhood -- an advantage that’s needed.

“We can use a whole lot more in this neighborhood,” Carter said.

“It will be nice to be able to keep the kids engaged. And for the community to come together.”

Daryl Joseph is the City of Jacksonville’s Director of Parks, Recreation, and Social Services. He said the bulk of the work has already been done, but with many projects, there are delays. Joseph said the department is waiting for the electrical equipment to be delivered.

With that challenge, the exact opening date is unknown, but Joseph said it will happen this summer. Overall, he said the goal is to bring families together.

Allen said the addition will make a beloved place, even better.

“Everybody needs a safe place to come to ease their mind. Kids, older people, you see a lot of older people here. And it just gives people something to do.”

The City of Jacksonville already has 16 splash pads throughout the city.

Bruce Park, 6549 Arlington Road, Jax, FL 32211

Beverly Hills Park, 4511 Portsmouth, Jax, FL 32208

Flossie Brunson Eastside Park, 1050 Franklin Street, Jax, FL 32202

Glen Myra Park , 1429 Winthrop Street, Jax, FL 32206

J. Gardner Nip Simps Park, 6602 Richardson Road, Jax, FL 32209

Johnnie Walker Park, 2500 West 20th Street, Jax, FL 32209

Julius Guinyard, 1359 Jefferson Street, Jax, FL 32209

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, 500 Wonderwood Drive, Jax, FL 32233

Lem Merrett Park, 845 Ellis Road, Jax, FL 32205

Leonard Abess Park, 12743 Leonard Abess Boulevard, Jax, FL 32225

Losco Regional Park, 10931 Hood Road South, Jax, FL 32257

Marion Park, 840 Marion Circle, Jax, FL 32208

Murray Hill Playground, 4802 Kingsbury Street, Jax, FL 32205

Panama Park, 6912 Buffalo Avenue, Jax, FL 32208

Russell Bill Cook Jr. Park, 3300 Jones Street, Jax, FL 32206

Wiley Road Playground, 2150 Lane Avenue, Jax, FL 32210

Click here for a list of public pools in Jacksonville. Address: 7689 Price Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32209