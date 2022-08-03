August deals: The items you can save on this month

As the summer vacation season draws to a close, Consumer Reports says the month of August is jam-packed with opportunities to save big during Labor Day and back-to-school sales.

“The back-to-school shopping season has already begun -- we’re seeing plenty of discounts on everything your kids will need to head back to the classroom. That includes tech devices like laptops, tablets, and headphones, as well as clothing, backpacks, notebooks, and everything else you’ll need,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Laptops & tablets

Send your child off to school right with a speedy new laptop. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (64GB) is now on sale for $390 at Amazon. Consumer Reports says the reasonably priced laptop has a touch screen and comes with a fast, more efficient solid-state drive.

If you’re looking for something lighter, you can find a great deal on a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 now costs $565 on Amazon.

And don’t forget tablets, laptops and computer accessories are included in Florida’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday that goes through August 7.

Grills

If you’re in need of a new grill, the Kamado Joe Classic II 18″ Grill is now on sale for $915 at Amazon and Walmart. Consumer Reports says this is the best kamado grill it has tested.

Vacuum cleaners

Finally, whether it’s for cleaning your house or a college dorm, Consumer Reports says August is a great month to score deals on vacuum cleaners.

The Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away is a CR Best Buy and is now $250 at Amazon and Home Depot. Consumer Reports says the bagless upright vacuum excels at removing embedded dirt from carpets and performs well when cleaning bare floors.

Early Labor Day deals

Now, because Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, Consumer Reports says to look out for even more deals.

“Labor Day falls on September 5th this year, but you can find savings as early as mid-August. We tend to see discounts on big-ticket items like large appliances, mattresses and other summer seasonal products,” Gordon explained.

Consumer Reports says August is also a great month to find deals on wireless routers, microwave ovens, printers, steam irons, computers, and dehumidifiers.